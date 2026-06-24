Viral Orry-Kavya Karnatac podcast ignites debate on gender-neutral washrooms

How did transgender activist Trinetra respond?

Among those who criticised the podcast was actor and doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who accused the host of failing to challenge the claims being made.

In a social media post, Trinetra wrote, "No one is asking your daughter to share restrooms with men. The ask is simple that everyone has access to use a safe restroom."

She further added, "Until we have third spaces, you can't be forcing trans women to use male restrooms. We assure you, we just want to pee in peace. Just like you."

Trinetra also criticised the decision to upload and circulate the clip without sufficient context, calling for greater responsibility while discussing issues affecting marginalised communities.