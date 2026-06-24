Viral Orry-Kavya Karnatac podcast ignites debate on gender-neutral washrooms

CHENNAI: Social media personality Orry has come under criticism after remarks made during a podcast discussion on gender-neutral washrooms triggered a wider debate online, with members of the queer and transgender community accusing him of fear-mongering and spreading misinformation.
The controversy stems from an episode of content creator Kavya Karnatac's podcast, where the two discussed gender-neutral spaces. During the conversation, Orry questioned the idea of shared washrooms, asking the host "whether she would be comfortable if her daughter used a restroom alongside a man."
In the viral clip, Orry challenged the concept of gender-neutral washrooms, saying, "If you had a daughter and she went to pee and there was a man with his ding dong peeing next to her, would you be okay with that?" Kavya initially reiterated her support for gender-neutral spaces before acknowledging she would not be comfortable in that specific scenario. The exchange has since fuelled heated discussions on social media.
Among those who criticised the podcast was actor and doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who accused the host of failing to challenge the claims being made.
In a social media post, Trinetra wrote, "No one is asking your daughter to share restrooms with men. The ask is simple that everyone has access to use a safe restroom."
She further added, "Until we have third spaces, you can't be forcing trans women to use male restrooms. We assure you, we just want to pee in peace. Just like you."
Trinetra also criticised the decision to upload and circulate the clip without sufficient context, calling for greater responsibility while discussing issues affecting marginalised communities.
Content creator Sanjeev Jayaraman also weighed in on the debate through a video response.
According to Jayaraman, harassment cannot be reduced to how a person dresses or identifies. He argued that "men do not need to disguise themselves as women to enter women's spaces and commit harassment", adding that such incidents already occur irrespective of gender identity.
He also criticised both Orry and the podcast host, alleging that the discussion lacked nuance and failed to properly address concerns faced by transgender individuals.
Jayaraman has also posted on Instagram, asking host Kavya to issue an apology publically. "Please issue a public apology for platforming and enabling a transphobic individual, and take down the videos that are actively contributing to hostility against an already marginalized community."
The controversy has reignited conversations around gender-neutral washrooms, transgender rights and public safety. While some social media users backed Orry's concerns about safety in shared spaces, others argued that the discussion misrepresented what advocates for gender-neutral facilities are seeking.
Several users pointed out that gender-neutral washrooms are often proposed as an additional option rather than a replacement for existing male and female facilities. Others stressed the challenges faced by transgender individuals who may feel unsafe using washrooms designated according to their sex assigned at birth.