Violent clashes in Odisha during immersion of Durga idols

BHUBANESWAR: At least five people were injured in a violent clash between police and revellers over the playing of DJ music after the prescribed time during the immersion of goddess Durga's idols in Balasore district of Odisha.

Some police personnel also suffered injuries in the violence that took place on Wednesday.

When the revellers were asked to stop the loud music, an irate crowd pelted stones at the police forcing them to resort to mild baton charge.

According to police sources, Balasore district collector had earlier allowed the Puja committees to play DJ music till 12 a.m during the immersion.

However, the music continued to be played beyond the 12 a.m. deadline defying the collector's order creating nuisance for the locals and the ailing.

"We received complaints about the loud sound of the DJ Box. Many locals even sought police help to stop the playing of DJ music near the District Headquarters Hospital located on the stretch from Cinema Chowk to College Square on social media platforms," said a senior police official.

Later, the police rushed to the spot and asked the members of Puja committees to put off the sound boxes.

This irked the crowd who started pelting stones at the police force.

On being informed, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath along with senior police officials, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police also resorted to mild baton charge to disperse the crowd.

Following the incident, Police personnel were deployed at Cinema Chakk, Motiganj, Mandal Bazaar, and Barabati areas of Balasore to maintain law and order.

As many as five persons have been detained for involvement in stone pelting by the Balasore police.

Meanwhile, two groups engaged in a violent brawl during idol immersion in Bhubaneswar on the same day. Three people, including two siblings, were injured in a sword attack by the members of the opposing group at Rasulgarh during immersion of Goddess Durga Idols.