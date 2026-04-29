Violence, vandalism reported during early hours of voting in Bengal

The incidents were reported from multiple locations, including Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, they said.

A BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted by "miscreants linked to the ruling TMC" at booth number 53 in Chapra in Nadia district, party leaders said.

A senior police officer said the person, identified as Mosharef Mir, was admitted to a local hospital.

BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar said the incident took place after mock poll began.