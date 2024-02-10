Begin typing your search...

Violence over madrasa demolition claims 6 lives in U'kand's Haldwani

Six rioters were killed, SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI on Friday.

ByPTIPTI|9 Feb 2024 8:48 PM GMT
Violence over madrasa demolition claims 6 lives in Ukands Haldwani
X

Burnt motorbikes lie on a road a day after clashes during a government demolition drive, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

PTI picture.

HALDWANI: Six rioters were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa here, officials said on Friday.

A curfew was imposed and shoot-at-sight orders were issued Thursday when violence erupted in a Haldwani locality.

Six rioters were killed, SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI on Friday.

Seven injured people, including a journalist, are receiving treatment at three different hospitals in the town.

Most of the 60 people admitted to different hospitals in the town were discharged after first aid.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited Haldwani to take stock of the situation a day after the clashes, said it was a “planned attack” on police personnel.

Violencemadrasamadrasa demolitionHaldwani localityHaldwani violenceHaldwani
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X