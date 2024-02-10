Violence over madrasa demolition claims 6 lives in U'kand's Haldwani

HALDWANI: Six rioters were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa here, officials said on Friday.

A curfew was imposed and shoot-at-sight orders were issued Thursday when violence erupted in a Haldwani locality.

Six rioters were killed, SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI on Friday.

Seven injured people, including a journalist, are receiving treatment at three different hospitals in the town.

Most of the 60 people admitted to different hospitals in the town were discharged after first aid.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited Haldwani to take stock of the situation a day after the clashes, said it was a “planned attack” on police personnel.