Violence has no place in any democracy: Kharge condemns attack on Trump

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump, and said such violence has no place in any democracy and civilised society.

Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during the apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Deeply appalled by the attack on former US President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn this heinous act."

"Such violence has no place in any Democracy and civilised society. As India stands with the American people, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the Congress chief said.

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler on Saturday, the US Secret Service said.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.