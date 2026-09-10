Vikram was happy about his son's good results in exams: Slain Manipuri musician's mother

Chongtham Kamala Devi, a legendary playback singer fondly called the 'Lata Mangeshkar of Manipur', in an interaction with PTI at her Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West district, recalled how she and her son would talk about arts and music.

"Three-four days before his death, he sent me a message saying that my grandson has achieved high marks in his semester exams and would receive awards... We were very happy," Devi said.

The day Vikram passed away, it was 'Ekadashi' (11th lunar day) and his 95-year-old father, who is deeply religious, was holding a fast.

"So, we decided to inform him about the death after dinner... However, we could not do that and said Vikram was injured after being assaulted by some people and was in ICU. The next morning, I woke up early and hid the newspaper so that his father didn't come across the news.