'Curry boy' gets to be on global stage: Vikas Khanna on making it to Time 100 list

"And he said that because most of the celebrity chefs from a country who have the power to change the cuisine, are seen everywhere, but not in their restaurants. That really stuck with me."

Khanna said he decided to do just the opposite and dedicated most of his waking hours to run his restaurant.

"It's easy to make all those statements, but to stay there and to be able to represent that every day. Running a restaurant is not running a YouTube channel. It's very innovative. Everybody's a critic nowadays. Everybody's tasting your food. I feel that a lot of the world has changed, but the essence of the cooking remains the same. The guest is going to decide how much integrity a dish has," he said.

Bungalow serves up dishes like Spice Roasted Pineapple, Yogurt Kebab, Kiss of Kashmir, Chicken Amritsari and Rose Kulfi Feluda among others.

Khanna, who grew up in Amritsar and completed his schooling there, is also happy with the new crop of chefs coming from India.

"When we were growing up, it was only 'you have to be in the kitchen and make money'. But now there's so many different sources of income. It's also helping to evolve Indian food and spread Indian food. I feel that this has been such an important moment for Indian cuisine. When you're getting the volume back from India."

Khanna hopes to be back in India on Diwali with his mother.

"When I get such big honours, I get very scared. So I think it's important for my mom to be with me. You know, it took almost four generations to get me on this stage. So many people were involved in our family, outside our family to put me on this platform and recognition, which is going to be one of the tremendous forces for Indian cuisines going forward," he said.