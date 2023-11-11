Vijayendra Yediyurappa thanks party's high command on being appointed as K'taka BJP prez

BENGALURU: After being appointed as Karnataka BJP president, BY Vijayendra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president JP Nadda for entrusting him to lead the party in the State.

B Y Vijayendra is the son of the Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa.

On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, BY Vijayendra said "I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah...for having faith in me and giving such a big opportunity to serve as a BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders." BY Vijayendra also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for giving him the opportunity.

"My Humble Pranams to Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji for entrusting me with this huge responsibility as the State President of BJP, Karnataka. I consider this as a divine opportunity to work with our beloved Karyakarthas under the able guidance of Senior Leaders in building a strong organizational foundation that envisages the Nationalistic ideals and principles of our Party and its great founders", said BY Vijayendra. Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he added.

Reacting to the appointment of his son as state president of the BJP, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappasaid the party's goal is now to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The decision that was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda is welcomed by all. This has resulted in a great deal of enthusiasm in our cadre in the State. We will now start a tour of the state. Our goal is to win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections" said Yeddyurappa.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as president of its Karnataka unit. Vijayendra Yediyurappa replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the State in May this year.