Vijayan warns Rahul over jail remark

KOZHIKODE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said Rahul Gandhi should not create a situation where his political maturity would be questioned, as a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi, within 24 hours in an election campaign held in Kozhikode, on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday directly attacked Pinarayi Vijayan in an election meeting at Kannur. He said, “Why did not the Kerala Chief Minister go to jail”. If anyone attacks the BJP, the BJP will be behind them by sending Central investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within 24 hours. But this phenomenon was not utilised against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.” He asked, “why nothing happened to Pinarayi Vijayan”.

Campaigning for LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem on Friday, Vijayan warned Rahul Gandhi, “Don’t try to threaten the Communist leaders in the name of jail or Central agencies investigation.”