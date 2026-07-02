Vijayan tears into Adani group over Vizhinjam port share transfer without govt nod

Vijayan, at a press conference here, said that according to the agreement between company and the government regarding the port, sale of 25 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) was permitted subject to prior permission of the state administration.

However, AVPPL, the concessionaire of Vizhinjam port, has entered into an agreement to transfer its 49 per cent shares worth over Rs 13,000 crore to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest shipping and logistics group, without such prior approval.

"How could they dare to do that. The chief minister (VD Satheesan) needs to clarify this as he also holds the charge of the Ports Department. " "Initiation of the share transfer is illegal and in violation of the agreement with the government. The CM also needs to clarify what steps the government proposes to take in light of this move by Adani," the former chief minister contended.