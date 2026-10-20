Vijayan demands action over SMA clinical trial drugs given to affected children

His remarks come in the wake of news reports of parents claiming that SMA drugs distributed through the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here were marked as 'Physician Sample' and 'For Clinical Trials Only'.

"This is a blatant violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the storage rules. The Health Department cannot avoid responsibility for this," the CPI(M) veteran said.

Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan told reporters that it was done according to a circular issued by the previous government.

He said that more details about it can be gathered from Dr Mini at SAT Hospital, who is the expert on the issue.

"The minister may not know about every medicine," he told reporters.

Referring to the minister's response, Vijayan termed it as "shocking and cruel" and accused the former of handling the issue "very irresponsibly".