Vijayan alleges corruption behind GNA deal, says power crisis artificially created in Keralam

He said transparent procedures, including competitive tenders, should have been followed for electricity purchases and questioned why the chief minister had directly intervened in a deal involving a platform that did not generate power.

"Whose electricity is being supplied through GNA? Which company generates this electricity? There are no answers to these questions," he said.

Vijayan said the KSEB had officially informed the government that the proposed arrangement would cause financial losses.

He also referred to the objections reportedly raised by former KSEB chairman and managing director M G Rajamanickam.

He alleged that pressure was exerted on the official to approve the deal and that he was subsequently removed after refusing to accept it.

Questioning the justification for the alleged power crisis, Vijayan said Keralam had received sufficient rainfall in the previous month and that water levels in dams were adequate.

He also pointed out that electricity was available at lower rates in the national market, questioning the need to reduce domestic generation and purchase power at higher prices through GNA.

According to Vijayan, the average price of round-the-clock electricity at the national power exchange was around Rs 5 per unit, while the rates offered through GNA Energy were Rs 8.63 and Rs 8.90 per unit.

He claimed that the difference would result in an additional financial burden of around Rs 635 crore for the state for a total supply of 181.2 crore units.

"When electricity is available in the market at around Rs 5 per unit, whose interests are being served by paying more than Rs 3.50 extra per unit," he asked.

Comparing the GNA Energy arrangement with the revised offer from Himachal Pradesh, Vijayan said the initial offer from the hill state was Rs 16.50 per unit, which was rejected by the KSEB.

He said Himachal Pradesh subsequently reduced the rate to Rs 12.50 per unit and extended the offer to morning and evening peak hours. The KSEB accepted the revised offer, and Keralam purchased electricity from Himachal Pradesh in October under those terms, he said.

Vijayan claimed that purchasing 500 MW through GNA Energy during daytime hours, when electricity demand was comparatively lower, would result in an additional financial burden of at least Rs 727 crore when compared with the Himachal Pradesh arrangement.

He alleged that the chief minister was citing the earlier, higher Himachal Pradesh rate to justify the GNA Energy deal instead of comparing it with the revised rate under which Keralam had actually purchased electricity.

Vijayan also rejected allegations that the previous LDF government had purchased electricity directly from GNA Energy.

He said power swapping was a regular practice in electricity transactions and GNA Energy had been involved in such arrangements during the LDF government's tenure as well. However, the only payment made to the platform was the service charge approved by the regulatory commission, he said.