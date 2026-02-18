Vijay Mallya tells Bombay HC he cannot say when he will return to India

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, in connection with two petitions filed by Mallya. One petition challenges his designation as a “Fugitive Economic Offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), while the other contests a court order formally declaring him a fugitive.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, referred to Supreme Court judgments where writ petitions were heard even in the absence of petitioners.

He submitted that extradition proceedings against Mallya are ongoing in the UK and that his client is aware of them but is unable to leave English jurisdiction due to binding court orders.

The Chief Justice, however, questioned Mallya’s intent to appear before the court, observing that he appeared to be relying on UK court orders without clarifying whether those orders had been challenged. The Bench indicated that such reliance could not be treated as a blanket justification.

The court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a response to Mallya’s affidavit. It also asked Desai to submit a detailed affidavit placing on record all statements made during the hearing so that the Union of India could respond accordingly.