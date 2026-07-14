Vietnam: Maiden air travel ends in tragedy for Andhra resident

Recalling his last conversation with Teja on June 7, his cousin Ashwin Raj on Tuesday said the former asked him about the trip as he had never travelled by air before.

"My cousin was travelling by flight for the first time. He did not travel either on domestic flights or international flights prior to this," he told PTI Videos at the RGI Airport here, where the mortal remains of the three deceased persons from Andhra Pradesh arrived from Mumbai.

He said he wished a happy journey to Teja, who left for Vietnam on June 8.