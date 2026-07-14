Vietnam: Maiden air travel ends in tragedy for Andhra resident

HYDERABAD: The maiden air travel ended in a tragedy for N Adisehaiah Ravi Teja from Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in the Vietnam boat tragedy.
Recalling his last conversation with Teja on June 7, his cousin Ashwin Raj on Tuesday said the former asked him about the trip as he had never travelled by air before.
"My cousin was travelling by flight for the first time. He did not travel either on domestic flights or international flights prior to this," he told PTI Videos at the RGI Airport here, where the mortal remains of the three deceased persons from Andhra Pradesh arrived from Mumbai.
He said he wished a happy journey to Teja, who left for Vietnam on June 8.
He said the family members contacted the Indian embassy's helpline in Vietnam on July 11 evening after coming to know about the tragedy. The government authorities also reached out to the family, he said.
Teja was a distributor for a mobile company.
According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed in the accident on Saturday.
Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh, and two were from Kerala.
The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.