Video of Mamata purportedly pushing policewoman goes viral after HC bars TMCP rally in Kolkata

Party leaders claimed Kolkata Police had initially granted permission but later withdrew it, citing Friday's violence during demonstrations organised by Left student bodies over the same issue.

According to the Trinamool camp, TMCP leader Priyanka Adhikari received an email from the police on Saturday informing her that permission had been cancelled in view of the previous day's unrest.

The faction immediately moved the Calcutta High Court, which held a special holiday hearing but declined to grant relief.

Following the court order, police began clearing supporters who had assembled at Padmapukur, leading to tense scenes and scuffles between party workers and security personnel.

Police detained senior Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh, Baishwanar Chatterjee and several other leaders and supporters, escorting them away in prison vans.