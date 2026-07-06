Video of KKRTC bus operating without headlights raises safety concerns

The purported video shows a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus operating on the Kalaburagi–Chincholi route being driven at night in near-total darkness due to faulty headlights.

While the driver steers the bus, the conductor is seen using the torchlight of a mobile phone to illuminate the road ahead, allegedly putting the safety of passengers at risk.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday night.