Victory of democracy: Wangchuk on Pradhan's resignation

In a post on X, Wangchuk described the development as "a victory of democracy, direct democracy... straight from the streets."

Calling it "a victory of peace, patience and perseverance", the environmentalist congratulated the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Gen Z and citizens across the country for participating in the nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

"Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation," he said.