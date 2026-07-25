Victory for students, but not the end; PM's apology still awaited: Congress on Pradhan's resignation

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system... This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness," he said.

Kharge also termed it a victory for families who lost "their blood, their children" because of the government's "corruption".

"This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students.

"Now it is Mr Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons and pellet guns on them," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "This is not the end. We still await the prime minister's apology to our students".