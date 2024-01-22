Vicky, Katrina don traditional attires as they head to Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony and a bevy of celebrities were on Monday morning spotted at the Mumbai airport headed to the temple town to witness the historic moment.

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who were among those who were invited to the event alongside several other celebrities, were seen at the airport dressed in traditional outfits.





Katrina looked ethereal in a gold-coloured saree that she paired with minimal gold jewellery and left her tresses open.





Vicky, on the other hand, opted for beige-coloured sherwani and hair tied into a man bun. The couple happily posed for the papparazzi.

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others are among those who will be in attendance.

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

