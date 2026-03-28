Vice President visits Birsa Munda's birthplace; says his life, sacrifice still inspire people

During the visit, Radhakrishnan interacted with the descendants of Birsa Munda at Ulihatu.

"After assuming the office of the Vice-President of India, I am deeply moved to once again visit Ulihatu, the sacred birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

"I pay my deepest respects to this great freedom fighter, whose life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations," he posted on X.

Radhakrishnan also said, "I fondly recall the day I took the oath as the governor of Jharkhand. On that very day, I had travelled to Ulihatu, an experience that remains profoundly meaningful."