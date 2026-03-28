Vice President visits Birsa Munda's birthplace; says his life, sacrifice still inspire people

RANCHI: Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Saturday after paying floral tributes to the statue of the tribal icon during his visit to Khunti district.
During the visit, Radhakrishnan interacted with the descendants of Birsa Munda at Ulihatu.
"After assuming the office of the Vice-President of India, I am deeply moved to once again visit Ulihatu, the sacred birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
"I pay my deepest respects to this great freedom fighter, whose life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations," he posted on X.
Radhakrishnan also said, "I fondly recall the day I took the oath as the governor of Jharkhand. On that very day, I had travelled to Ulihatu, an experience that remains profoundly meaningful."
Radhakrishnan was the Jharkhand governor between 2023 and 2024.
"The visionary decision taken in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has elevated national awareness and pride in our tribal heritage.
"I also had the privilege of being present with the prime minister at Khunti when he announced the PM-JANMAN scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at protecting and empowering particularly vulnerable tribal communities," he said.
Radhakrishnan further said, "This two-pronged approach of instilling pride and awareness about the rich legacy and struggles of tribal freedom fighters across generations, while simultaneously empowering tribal communities during this Amrit Kaal, truly embodies the realization of the rights and dignity for which Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought so valiantly."
The vice-president arrived at the Ranchi airport earlier in the day and was welcomed by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister Sanjay Seth and state Minister Sudivya Kumar.
He will attend the 15th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, in the afternoon and will present medals to seven outstanding students.
The Student Citizenship Award and the Professor Ashish Hajela Award for overall excellence will be presented at the programme, an IIM official said, adding that a total of 558 degree certificates will be awarded during the event.