Vice President Radhakrishnan hosts farewell dinner for retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday hosted a farewell function for retired/retiring members of the Upper House at the Vice-President Enclave and expressed confidence that their experience would continue to guide them in their engagement in public life.
A total of 26 members retired in 2025, while 73 members have retired or are retiring this year, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and convener of the farewell organizing committee of Rajya Sabha welcomed Chairman Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries.
Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan highlighted the unique parliamentary tradition of the biennial transition of members, noting that it reflects both continuity and change—where experience makes way for fresh perspectives while the enduring spirit of the House remains constant.
He expressed appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the retiring members, stating that their wisdom, debates, and commitment to public service have enriched the functioning of the House and strengthened democratic values.
He further conveyed confidence that their experience would continue to guide and inspire in their continued engagement in public life.
Radhakrishnan presented mementoes to the retired/retiring members.
A cultural programme was also organized in their honour, featuring a folk dance performance of Bhavai, a classical recital, and a musical ensemble.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present on the occasion.