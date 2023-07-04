Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend IITG convocation on Tuesday

GUWAHATI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Assam on Tuesday to attend the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) here, official sources said.

Dhankhar, following his arrival at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport here, will visit the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills to offer prayers.

He will then proceed towards the IITG in north Guwahati to attend the convocation programme as the chief guest, which will also be attended by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the convocation, the vice president will interact with the students of IITG.

He will leave for New Delhi in the evening, the sources said.

Altogether 1,990 students will complete their graduation from the institute this year.

Dhankhar had on May 3 attended the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup district administration has tightened security in the district, especially around the IITG campus.

Kamrup District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, in an order, banned the movement of all drones within the jurisdiction of the district during the day.

The Guwahati Police have also restricted the plying of goods vehicles on NH-27 and NH-17, falling under its jurisdiction from 6 am to 9 pm on Tuesday.

Plying of commercial goods vehicles will also be restricted on roads from the airport to the Kamakhya Temple from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, an official release said.