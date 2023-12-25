Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets nation on eve of Christmas

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Christmas.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the happy occasion of Christmas, marking the birth of Lord Jesus Christ," Dhankar said.

The Vice President wished that we embody the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy that were present in the life of Jesus Christ.

"The life of Jesus Christ embodied the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy. May we always remember these timeless virtues that enrich our lives and strengthen our bonds," Dhankar said.

"May the joy of this day resonate within us, fostering peace, harmony, and happiness. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas filled with heartfelt happiness and goodwill," he added.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and it is often spent with friends and family.

People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths.