Vice President Dhankhar nominates 3 new members to Pondicherry University bodies

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of Pondicherry University, has nominated three distinguished academicians to the Court and Planning Board of the varsity for a term of three years.

The Vice President's Secretariat said Prof M G Sethuraman, dean of School of Sciences and senior professor of chemistry, Gandhigram Rural Institute, has been nominated to the Court of Pondicherry University.

Similarly, Prof Malini P M and Dr N Venkatesa Palanichamy have been nominated to the Planning Board.

Malini P M is a former principal of NSS Training College, Pandalam, Pathanamthitta, Kerala, while Palanichamy is dean at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

"These nominations reflect the Chancellor's commitment towards strengthening the University's academic and administrative framework with experienced educators and administrators.

"Extensive experience of all three in educational administration and curriculum development will contribute significantly to the development of University," the secretariat said.