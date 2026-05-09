Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed next Navy Chief

He will succeed Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who will be retiring from service on May 31.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

The government has appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Defence Ministry said.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, and specialises in communication and electronic warfare.