VHP, seers' body condemn Opposition's saffron-robe protest outside Parliament, seek MPs' expulsion

NEW DELHI: The VHP on Friday condemned a "skit" performed in the Parliament complex by saffron-clad Independent MP Pappu Yadav and other opposition MPs to highlight the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming the demonstration insulted Hindu religious sentiments.
The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti also hit out at the protest and demanded the expulsion of the MPs involved, and urged President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cancel their membership.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the protest against the theft of donations.
Protesting in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament, the lawmakers raised 'Chadhawa chor, gaddi chhodh'. The MPs kept donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, sat with the boxes.
As part of a skit, the MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside the boxes, as Yadav, clad in saffron robes, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple.
In a video statement, VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain alleged that Congress-backed Yadav, Gandhi and other MPs of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party staged a "vulgar" protest by wearing the attire of Hindu saints. He appealed to the Lok Sabha speaker to take strict action against the MPs.
"The VHP is also considering legal action against them. We request the Lok Sabha speaker to take the strictest possible action against them so that no one dares insult Hindu faith in this manner," Jain said.
He alleged that the protest had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and insulted the saint community.
"By wearing the attire of a saint, they have not only insulted saints but also hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The people of the country will not forgive them," he alleged.
Drawing a parallel with the Ramayana, Jain said, "Just as Ravana disguised himself as a saint to abduct Sita, are they now trying to hijack Hindu faith by assuming the attire of a saint? That will never be possible."
Claiming there is widespread anger over the protest, he said, "The people of the country are angry, and the anger of the people and of saints will soon be visible on the streets."
Jain also challenged the opposition leaders to "dress up as a maulvi or a priest and mock those religions", alleging that they can target only Hindu beliefs.
He further alleged that the Congress and its allies have earlier opposed the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and continue to disrespect Hindu beliefs.
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti national general secretary Jitendranand Saraswati alleged that the opposition "misused" the Parliament premises to insult Sanatan Dharma by wearing saffron robes during the protest.
"The misuse of the Parliament premises by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs and Pappu Yadav to insult Sanatan Dharma by wearing saffron robes is unacceptable," Saraswati said in a video statement.
"On the issue of the Ram temple, the saints of Ayodhya have already given their response. The alleged theft will be dealt with by the SIT and the Supreme Court. But using that as a pretext to malign Sanatan Dharma and the sacrifice and penance of saints will not be tolerated by the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti," he said.
The samiti office-bearer said Parliament is a sacred institution under the Constitution and it should not be misused.
"If its premises are used by anti-national and anti-Sanatan forces to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community through people like Pappu Yadav, then I appeal to the president and the Lok Sabha speaker to terminate the membership of such MPs," he alleged.
He accused those involved in the skit as part of a campaign to "dismantle global Hindutva" and target the Sanatan Dharma.
"If you want to fight the BJP politically, do so. But abusing Lord Ram, insulting Sanatan Dharma and disrespecting saints by wearing saffron robes in disguise is unacceptable. We will never accept this," Saraswati said.
"They should apologise unconditionally to the Hindus of the country. Otherwise, the president and the Lok Sabha speaker should terminate their membership. This is the strong demand of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti," he said.