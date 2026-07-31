VHP, seers' body condemn Opposition's saffron-robe protest outside Parliament, seek MPs' expulsion

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti also hit out at the protest and demanded the expulsion of the MPs involved, and urged President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cancel their membership.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the protest against the theft of donations.

Protesting in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament, the lawmakers raised 'Chadhawa chor, gaddi chhodh'. The MPs kept donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, sat with the boxes.

As part of a skit, the MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside the boxes, as Yadav, clad in saffron robes, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple.