VHP seeks Maharashtra minority panel chief's removal over alleged meeting with Salem in prison

Khan said he would resign "in 30 seconds" if the authority that appointed him as the MSMC chairman asked him to.

Salem is currently lodged in Nashik Central Prison, where he is serving life sentences for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and a 1995 murder case.

In a setback for Salem, the Supreme Court on September 10 dismissed his plea for release from custody on the ground that he had completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.

Nagpur Maha Mantri of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Amol Thakre on Tuesday alleged that Khan met Salem in Nashik Prison last week and later said that the gangster should be released.

A VHP delegation met the Nagpur district collector a day earlier demanding Khan's removal from the post and an investigation by the NIA and CBI.

Speaking to PTI Videos over the controversy, Khan on Wednesday said the commission visits jails in all districts, not only Nashik, and hears problems of inmates from minority communities.

"It was an official visit. Members of the commission don't know in advance about the identity of prisoners and who is lodged where. The commission meets prisoners suggested by the jailer," Khan said.

He said the visit took place inside the (Nashik) prison and the commission met prisoners belonging to all minority communities.

"We have asked the (zonal) DCP (of) Azad Maidan police station (in Mumbai) to investigate who gave wrong statements on this issue," he said.

When asked whether Salem had asked for his release during the commission's visit, Khan said Salem told one of the members of the commission that he had completed 25 years and therefore should be released.

"However, we told him that his case is under consideration by the Supreme Court and the High Court, and the commission cannot help him," Khan added.

When asked about VHP's demand for his investigation by the NIA and CBI, Khan said, "Let the investigation happen and action should be taken against whoever is guilty, be it VHP or Pyare Khan".

Meanwhile, Khan told a television channel that he had sent defamation notices to some news channels for running incorrect news reports.

On the VHP's demand for his ouster as MSMC chairman, Khan said he would "resign in 30 seconds" if asked to do so by the appointing authority.