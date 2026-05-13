VHP demands removal of Udhayanidhi's 'anti-Sanatan' remarks from assembly records

The RSS affiliate further questioned whether he would dare make similar remarks against any other religion.

The remarks came after the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatan Dharma, claiming that it divides people, repeating the controversial statement he made in September 2023.

Senior advocate and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar said the repeated insult and denigration of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Hindu beliefs were contrary to democratic and constitutional values.