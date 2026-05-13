VHP demands removal of Udhayanidhi's 'anti-Sanatan' remarks from assembly records

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday condemned the "anti-Sanatan" remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and demanded that his statement be expunged from the house records.
The RSS affiliate further questioned whether he would dare make similar remarks against any other religion.
The remarks came after the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatan Dharma, claiming that it divides people, repeating the controversial statement he made in September 2023.
Senior advocate and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar said the repeated insult and denigration of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Hindu beliefs were contrary to democratic and constitutional values.
"Such highly objectionable and divisive remarks be immediately removed from the assembly records, and necessary measures be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," he said.
Kumar said the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu should clearly state the government's position on whether it stood for the respect of Sanatan traditions and Hindu beliefs or supported such "divisive, malicious and anti-Hindu statements".
He further said the Tamil Nadu government received substantial revenue from the state's renowned temples and religious institutions associated with the Sanatan tradition.
"It is extremely ironic that the very families and political parties which directly or indirectly derive benefits from Sanatan traditions, temples and Hindu society are themselves speaking about eliminating Sanatan.
"Despite this, displaying an anti-Sanatan mindset amounts to undermining the very source from which they benefit," he added.
The VHP president also claimed that the Sanatan Hindu Dharma is the cultural soul not only of Tamil Nadu but of the entire country.
"History bears witness that many ideologies which attempted to eradicate Sanatan have themselves disappeared, while Sanatan continues to guide society with the same strength, faith and universality, and will continue to do so in the future as well," he said.
In his maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin also said the opposition "will not permit" any attempt to sideline "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" -- the Tamil invocation song.
"Sanatan Dharma, which divides people, must certainly be abolished," he said. Similar remarks made by Stalin in 2023 had created a major row, with the DMK leader facing criticism and court cases from pro-Hindutva outfits over his remarks.
In the assembly, Stalin highlighted a specific grievance regarding the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new Tamil Nadu government, saying the state anthem was pushed to the third position in the order of events.
"Such an incident, which happened during your government's swearing-in ceremony, was a mistake and you should not permit it to happen again in this assembly. We will not permit it," he said.
The DMK leader added that not just in the assembly, but at any event held in Tamil Nadu, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" must always be given the primary position.