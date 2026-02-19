Veteran journalist K Govindan Kutty no more

Govindan Kutty, 81, is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Kutty, known as KGK in the journalists’ circle, had a deep knowledge of politics in Kerala and at the national level and had a notable career as reporter and editor in Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi.

He was the journalist who broke the news of the air crash involving the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1977 at Jorhat in Assam.

He was one of the journalists who first reported the news of internal fissures in the monolithic structure of the CPI(M) in Kerala in the 1980s, which later led to the expulsion of its firebrand leader M V Raghavan in 1986 and a split in the party.