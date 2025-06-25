Veteran CPI(M) leader Achuthanandan remains critical in hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan's health condition remained critical on Wednesday, two days after he was rushed to a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital, there has been no change in the veteran CPI(M) leader's condition.

Achuthanandan (101) continues to remain in intensive care, and a team of specialist doctors is attending to him, it said.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said Achuthanandan's condition was stable and showed slight improvement compared to the day he was admitted.

Congress sources said Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan would visit Achuthanandan at the hospital soon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited him and held discussions with his family members on Tuesday.

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving leader from the group that founded the CPI(M) in 1964 after the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.

He served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011. A seven-time MLA, Achuthanandan contested 10 elections during his political career, losing only three.