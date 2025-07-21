Veteran Communist leader and former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101

CHENNAI: Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist leaders and a key figure in Kerala's political history, died on Monday at the age of 101, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Achuthanandan had been receiving treatment at a private hospital after being admitted on June 23 following a cardiac arrest and age-related ailments.

His health condition remained critical in recent days. On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and other CPI(M) leaders had visited the hospital to see him.

A towering figure in Kerala politics, Achuthanandan had mostly stayed away from public life in recent years as he had reportedly been bedridden for a long time due to prolonged illness.

Achuthanandan, a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice.

He served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, serving three terms as Leader of the Opposition.

(With PTI inputs)