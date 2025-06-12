Very tragic accident, extend deepest condolences: MEA on Ahmedabad plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has termed the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad a "tragic accident" and extended condolences to the people who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The London-bound ill-fated plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

"It is a very tragic accident. And, We extend our deepest condolences to people who have lost their loved ones," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing here, hours after the accident.

He said the situation is still evolving and more details will emerge from relevant agencies.

According to Air India, the flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on board.