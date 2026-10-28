Very severe cyclone Arnab crosses Andhra coast, weakens into severe cyclonic storm

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process is complete with the weather system moving entirely over land.

Peak wind speeds reached up to 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph.

"The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," said the Met department in an official release.