Very proud moment for country: Neeraj’s family basks in his Budapest glory

PANIPAT: The family members of India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke into celebrations after he came up with yet another sensational performance with the spear to win the first gold for the country in the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

Basking in his son's golden moment, Neeraj's father Satish Kumar told ANI, "This is a moment to savour and celebrate not just for our family but the entire village and the country. He has brought great joy to the country."





Bhim Chopra, the uncle of the star Indian javelin thrower, also expressed his delight saying, "The entire country is rejoicing this moment. It is a very proud moment for the country. We will celebrate when Neeraj comes back. He has a busy schedule right now.”

India's golden boy at the 2020 Olympic Summer Olympics, Neeraj scripted history again in Budapest on Monday, besting arch-rival from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, to win the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. He edged out his Pakistani rival by a margin of less than a metre in the final of the men's javelin throw event to win gold. The 25-year-old from Haryana recorded a best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead over his Pakistani rival till the very end. Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, bagged a silver medal with a throw of 87.82 metres.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. While Neeraj topped the tally yet again, fellow Indians Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished fifth and sixth respectively. India now has medals of all colours at the World Championships.

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. India's last medalist at the prestigious event was Anju Bobby George in 2003. She won bronze in the women's long jump.



