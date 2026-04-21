Venugopal gives privilege notice against PM to Lok Sabha Speaker over Saturday address to nation

"Imputing motives" to members for their voting behaviour is a deliberate breach of privilege and contempt of the House, he alleged and urged Speaker Om Birla to refer the matter to the Committee on Privileges of the Lok Sabha for a detailed inquiry.

In his notice submitted under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, he claimed that on April 18, 2026, the Prime Minister addressed the nation on national television, following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026.