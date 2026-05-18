VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister

Satheesan took the oath in the name of God.

Besides Satheesan, members of his 20-member Cabinet are also taking oath at a grand function being held here.

The 20-member Cabinet includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, A P Anil Kumar and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, and CMP leader C P John also took oath.

There are 14 new faces in the Cabinet, including Chief Minister Satheesan, who is holding a government position for the first time despite being elected from Paravur since 2001.

The Cabinet includes two women and two members from the Scheduled Caste community.