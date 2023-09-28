Vasundhara faction leader Devi Singh Bhati joins BJP again

JAIPUR: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda held a party meeting in Jaipur, Vasundhara Raje faction leader Devi Singh Bhati returned to the party on Thursday.



Bhati rejoined the BJP in the presence of state party President C.P. Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and in-charge Arun Singh.

"I have returned to BJP after 5 years. The party has embraced me. Due to certain circumstances I was separated at some point. I had discussions with senior officials. Whatever grievances there were have gone away. I have also spoken to Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. We both are satisfied. Together we will form the BJP government in 2023," he said.

Bhati had left the party after being unhappy with Meghwal being made the candidate from Bikaner in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had openly campaigned against Meghwal. Meanwhile, since last many months, there was talk of his returning to the party and on Thursday, he came back.

Bhati was elected MLA for the first time from Kolayat assembly constituency in 1980. Since then, he had been continuously elected as MLA from this seat till 2008. He lost the election in 2013. In 2018, BJP had given ticket to his daughter-in-law Poonam Kanwar, but she too lost the election to Congress candidate Bhanwar Singh Bhati.