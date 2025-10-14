Vasai MACT awards Rs 3.34 lakh to wife of man killed in 2008 TN bus accident

PALAGHAR: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district has awarded a compensation of Rs 3.34 lakh to the wife of a man who lost his life in Tamil Nadu 17 years ago.

MACT member H A S Mulla ordered the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNTC) to pay the amount with 6 per cent interest per annum from the date the petition was filed on May 26, 2010, until realisation.

The accident occurred on November 22, 2008, when a TNSTC bus rammed into another vehicle near Ramnathapuram, Tamil Nadu. The victim, Dilip Bhoir (62), sustained serious injuries and succumbed after a few days of treatment.

The tribunal, in an order dated October 1, held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the TNSTC bus.

It noted that while Bhoir's widow sought Rs 1.5 lakh compensation, "the claimant failed to produce documentary evidence of the medical and funeral expenses besides her sworn statement".

The tribunal awarded Rs 3.34 lakh (including previous settlements) and directed the TNSTC to pay the amount.