Varanasi teacher brands hot knife on five-year-old's private parts for urinating in pants, booked

The case has been registered at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station on the complaint of the child's father, Kesari Jaiswal, a lawyer, and the police have launched an investigation.

Jaiswal alleged that his son, a nursery student at Sareen Soni Play School in Pandeypur, returned home on July 24 complaining of pain in his private parts.

On examination, the child's mother found a blister, he said.

The father alleged that teacher, Preeti Kushwaha, had inflicted the injury after he urinated in his trousers when he was allegedly denied permission to use the washroom.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly took the child to another room, heated a knife on a gas stove and used it to burn his private parts.