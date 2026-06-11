Varanasi court to hear fresh plea against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Lord Ram

Additional District and Sessions Judge (MP/MLA) Yajuvendra Vikram Singh allowed a criminal revision petition filed by advocate Harishankar Pandey and quashed an earlier order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), which had rejected the complaint at the threshold as not maintainable.

The revisional court held that the Magistrate had dismissed the complaint prematurely without granting the complainant an opportunity of hearing and remitted the matter for fresh consideration in accordance with law. In the court order, the Special Judge recorded that Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement was made at Brown University in the US and not during parliamentary proceedings, and said that the issue required proper judicial consideration by the Magistrate under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).