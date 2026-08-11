'Vande Mataram' to be sung at Red Fort on Independence Day, celebrations to highlight 'Yuva Shakti'

Defence Secretary RK Singh, addressing a press conference, said the plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youths during the event "predates" the students' protest at the Jantar Mantar.

"Youths are a critical part of our journey towards Viksit Bharat because they will both be contributing to it and will be hopefully gaining from it. That is the only reason," he said.

"The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event," Singh said.

"I can assure you that this planning predates the Jantar Mantar agitation," he added.