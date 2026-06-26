Vande Mataram not just song, but mantra for reconstruction of India: Amit Shah

"Bankim Babu composed 'Vande Mataram'. 'Vande Mataram' became a powerful symbol of the nation's cultural consciousness and patriotism. When the freedom struggle reached its peak, the main slogan of the fight against the British was 'Vande Mataram'," Shah said.

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, he said many revolutionaries embraced the gallows with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'.

"'Vande Mataram' is not just a slogan or a song for all of us Indians. 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song that introduced the freedom movement, either. 'Vande Mataram' is a mantra for the reconstruction of India and also a means to re-establish Mother India at the highest position in the world," Shah said.