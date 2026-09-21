Vande Mataram ends after 2 stanzas in Karnataka Assembly, Council; BJP legislators recite full version

He said the national song was played as per the decision taken by the government.

Leader of the House in the Council and Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government decided that only two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be recited at government events, except those attended by the president, vice president, prime minister and governor. Accordingly, only two stanzas were played in both houses of legislature.

As BJP members shouted slogans targeting the government and accusing it of disrespecting Vande Mataram and freedom fighters, a heated argument erupted between the treasury and opposition benches. Congress members accused the BJP of disrespecting the preamble of the Constitution.

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad said only two stanzas of Vande Mataram were being sung in this House, but in 2011, when there was Chairman from the BJP, four paras were added.

As arguments continued, Yathindra said, let issues concerning the people be discussed in the House.

Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other opposition members objected to Yathindra's alleged statement that the Chairman has nothing to do on the matter and questioned whether the Chairman belongs to the government or the House?

Chairman Ahmed assured that he would look into the records and expunge those statements if required. However, not convinced by this, Narayaswamy demanded that the Chair rebuke Yathindra. This resulted in a heated exchange between the two. Yathindra said the LoP was misrepresenting his statement.