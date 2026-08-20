"Vande Mataram emotional for us, political for them": KC Venugopal slams BJP after Congress defies Centre's national song protocol

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said the national song had an emotional significance for his party because of its association with India's freedom struggle, while accusing the BJP of politicising it.

"BJP was not a part of the freedom struggle. Vande Mataram was a part of the freedom struggle; it is emotional for us, but political for them (BJP)," Venugopal said, adding, "We have been reciting Vande Mataram since 1937, more than 90 years. What is new for us?"

"They want to divert attention from the genuine issues of paper leaks, theft of donations and Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh," he said. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing it of reviving its "extreme policy of appeasement" after the CWC decided to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, in line with the party's 1937 resolution.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said that the decision was not merely symbolic but a repetition of a historical error that had contributed to the partition of India. "Yesterday, the Congress Party Working Committee took a surprising and anti-national decision. Following their party's resolution of 1937, they have decided to sing only two stanzas of the great song, Vande Mataram. I want to remind the entire country that in 1937, for Muslim appeasement, the Congress party laid the foundation for the partition of the country by dividing Vande Mataram into two.