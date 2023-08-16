Vande Bharat Express again pelted with stones in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram bound Vande Bharat Express was again pelted with stones in Kannur district of Kerala on Wednesday.

The stone pelting incident on Thiruvananthapuram bound Vande Bharat Express took place between Thalassery and Mahe in which window panes of C-8 coach got smashed. However, no one was injured during the incident.

This is the second time that a Vande Bharath Express has come under attack on Wednesday.

Incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kannur and Kasargod districts have become a common feature. The Railway Police and the Kerala Police have launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier, miscreants had also pelted stones on three trains -- travelling through Kannur and Kasargod districts of the costal state.

On Sunday night after two trains left Kannur railway station and were bound to Kasargod, they were pelted with stones near Valapattanam. Another train was also pelted with stones at Nileshweram, when it had left Kasargod for Kannur.

The Railways Police has taken the incident seriously in view of the April 2nd incident when a train bound for Kannur from Kozhikode was set on fire by a 27-year-old Delhi resident, Shahrukh Saifi.

The case is being investigated by the NIA and Saifi is presently under judicial custody.