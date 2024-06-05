Vande Bharat continues success run with over 18,400 trips, 107% occupancy last financial year

CHENNAI: From April 2023 to March 2024, the Vande Bharat Express has completed 18,423 trips, said the Indian Railways in a statement on Wednesday.

From the time these premium, semi high-speed express trains have been in operation, they have cumulatively covered 1,24,87,540 km. To put this in perspective, this is equal to circumnavigating the Earth for as many as 310 times.

While the overall occupancy since April 2023 was 105.7 per cent, Kerala with 175.3 per cent, recorded the highest occupancy. Overall, male passengers accounted for 61.7 per cent of ridership, the highest male occupancy being in Jharkhand with 67 per cent. On the other hand, female passengers formed 38.3 per cent of the total riders, which is higher in Goa with 42 per cent, it added.

In terms of age group, those aged between 26 and 45 years accounted for 45.9 per cent passengers. In Kerala, 15.7 per cent were senior citizens, the highest in the country.

The trains can accelerate faster and can operate at semi high-speed of up to 160 km per hour, and are equipped with Kavach safety facility. Among other facilities include fully sealed gangway for free passenger movement, automatic plug doors, reclining ergonomic seats with revolving seats in executive class, mobile phone charging sockets for every seat, mini pantry, direct and diffused lighting, special lavatory for passengers with disability, emergency openable windows, fire extinguisher and CCTVs in every coach, etc.