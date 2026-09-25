Valid termination notice under bareboat charterparty sufficient for ending rental contract: SC

A bareboat charterparty is a maritime contract where the shipowner leases an empty vessel to a charterer for a set period, with no crew, provisions, or master provided.

A demise charter is a rental agreement where the ship owner gives complete possession of a vessel to the charterer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana delivered the judgement on the issue which was not dealt by any Indian court earlier.

"At the outset, we may note that the precise question, i.e., whether physical repossession of a vessel is a prerequisite for the effective termination of a demise charter, or whether a notice of termination validly issued under the charterparty is sufficient, does not appear to have been authoritatively settled by an Indian court. In aid of their respective persuasive submissions, both sides have drawn upon the jurisprudence of foreign courts," the CJI, who authored the verdict, said.