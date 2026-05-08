Vaithilingam quits as PCC chief after Puducherry poll debacle

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief V Vaithilingam on Thursday quit his post, owning moral responsibility for the defeat of the party in the April 9 Assembly polls in the Union Territory, party sources said.
The former Chief Minister was appointed as the PCC president in 2023. Party sources said that Vaithilingam, who himself bit the dust in Thattanchavady constituency at the hands of the AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, sent his letter of resignation to the party high command on Thursday.
He presently serves as a Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory.
The Congress fielded candidates in 16 of the 30 Assembly constituencies in the April 9 polls, under an agreement with the DMK and the VCK. But the Congress was successful in only one constituency Oussudu in the Union Territory.