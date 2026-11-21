Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar attributed the encouraging response to improvements in facilities and infrastructure, stating that the Board has consistently focused on enhancing the overall experience of pilgrims visiting the shrine located atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

“Our facilities have been significantly improved, and pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad have immense faith and confidence in the facilities we provide. The Board is making every possible effort for their convenience," Kumar told reporters at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country and abroad.

He said this year the number of pilgrims has been considerably higher compared to last year, with the total footfall reaching around 87 lakh.

When asked whether pilgrim footfall could cross the one-crore mark this year, Kumar expressed optimism, saying that the pilgrimage was still underway and a clearer picture would emerge over the next month.

He also appealed to devotees to visit the shrine in large numbers and seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.