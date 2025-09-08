Vadodara bridge that collapsed on July 9, killing 22, was inspected in May: Gujarat CM in assembly

VADODARA: The Vadodara bridge that collapsed on July 9 this year, killing 22 persons, was inspected just two months before the incident, the Gujarat government said in the assembly on Monday.

The Monsoon session of the assembly began here during the day.

Responding to questions by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said four Road and Buildings department officials were suspended for negligence after the tragedy.

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a portion of a four-decade-old bridge near Gambhira village in Vadodara collapsed that day, killing 22 persons.

Responding to a query raised by senior Congress MLA Amit Chavda, the CM, who handles Roads and Buildings portfolio, said an inspection of the bridge was carried out on May 15.

The CM also said the department did not receive any representation claiming the bridge is unsafe during the last six months prior to the collapse.

Responding to a similar question asked by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, the CM, in his written reply, said four officials were suspended for failing to take steps after conducting inspection for structural stability.

After the collapse, the Roads and Building Department "re-inspected" 1,054 major and 5,475 minor bridges across Gujarat and took a decision to shut 148 bridges for heavy vehicles and 18 for all kinds of traffic for the safety of the people.

Responding to another question raised by Congress MLA Anant Patel about the structural stability of bridges on the Narmada canal network, the CM, who handles the Narmada portfolio, said out of 2,122 bridges on canals, 53 were found in "dilapidated" condition.

While 43 bridges were completely shut for commuters, 10 were shut for heavy vehicles, he said.

Maintenance work on 30 bridges has already begun and new bridges will to replace old ones in 23 places, the CM added.